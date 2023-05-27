Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area dies

27.05.2023 LISTEN

Nana Owusu Sekyere II, Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area has passed on.

Nana Sekyere, born Joseph Henry Kwesi Osei- Sekyere, died on April 24, 2023, after a short illness.

His funeral rite is scheduled for October 6, at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Okyeame Baah Danso, the Adontenhene’s Okyeame officially announced this at Kadjebi on Thursday, May 25.

Nana Sekyere, who was born in 1948, during the 2021 Population and Housing Census exercise, served as a District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) member, where he made sure that accurate data was gathered on the district for factoring into the National Data.

He also served as an Interim Chair for the NCCE’s Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), when the Chair became vacant following the transfer of Rev. Fr. Norbert Okoledah, the former IPDC Chair from Kadjebi to Chinderi, the Krachi-Nchumuru District capital.

Nana Sekyere was very instrumental in the creation of the Oti Region in 2018 leading the YES vote campaign in the Kadjebi District.

Nana Asabre Amankwatia II, Baamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described Nana Sekyere as an “important Chief in the traditional set-up” and that his demise has affected them so much.

Nana Amankwatia disclosed that until his death, he served as the Regent for Kordibenu Community when the Chief of that community passed on.

The Baamuhene said Nana Sekyere was a hardworking Chief, down to them, always ready for duty and doing things for the traditional area during his lifetime.

He said he also represented the traditional area on the Kadjebi District Assembly Development Planning Co-ordinating Unit (DPCU) till his death.

Nana Amankwatia said during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Voter Registration exercise, he was a member of the Registration Review Committee, and that Nana Sekyere has done a lot for the traditional area.

GNA