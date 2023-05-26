ModernGhana logo
NACOC impounds 12.67kg of Cannabis worth $127,000 at KIA Cargo Terminal

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Wednesday 23, May, 2023 impounded 54 slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Concealed in wooden artefacts, the suspected cannabis, with a gross weight of 12.67kg, has a street value of 127, 713.6 United States Dollars.

The intercepted consignment, destined for the United Kingdom, was detected by officers of the Commission at the scanning room as part of their routine duties at the Kotoka International Airport Cargo Terminal.

A field test conducted on the substances proved positive for cannabis.

The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment while investigations continue to apprehend the perpetrators.

NACOC, in a statement signed by Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations Department, NACOC, assured “the public that it is committed to collaborating with all relevant institutions in minimising the drug trafficking threat to the country”.

“The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorizlsation is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

GNA

