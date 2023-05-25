ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pair of 142-year-old Levi's jeans found abandoned in New Mexico mine sold for 87,000 dollars

Social News The 142-year-old Levi's jeans worth 87, 000
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The 142-year-old Levi's jeans worth $87, 000

A pair of Levi's jeans dating back to the 1880s and discovered in an abandoned mine in New Mexico recently sold at auction for a staggering $87,000.

Denim historian Michael Harris found the vintage jeans while exploring an old mine shaft.

The well-preserved jeans have a 38-inch waist and 32-inch inseam and show wax markings on the legs from the miner who wore them by candlelight.

The jeans, according to History Vid, who shared a picture of it on Twitter, date to the gold rush era and are among the oldest intact pairs of Levi's ever found.

They feature the original rivets, stitching and detailing used by Levi's at the time.

While the jaw-dropping price tag is making headlines, experts say the rarity and superb condition of the 142-year-old Levi's are what give them such value - providing a tangible link to America's pioneer past.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of stealing Mahama's cash meant for delegates Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of stealing Mahama's cash meant for delega...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement True power comes from belief, not elections — Oliver Barker

1 hour ago

The 142-year-old Levi's jeans worth 87, 000 Pair of 142-year-old Levi's jeans found abandoned in New Mexico mine sold for 87...

1 hour ago

The Agony of Omayra Snchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 World Press Photo The Agony of Omayra Sánchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 ‘World Press Photo...

2 hours ago

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat highlighted the successes of the pan-African body while also acknowledging 'negative factors'. By Amanuel Sileshi AFP Africa must not become 'geostrategic battleground' — AU warns

5 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama

5 hours ago

Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu

5 hours ago

Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit market Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit...

5 hours ago

The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop — Rector of UN University The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop ...

5 hours ago

Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data

Latest: News
body-container-line