Tijjaniya Muslims Movement President visits USA, urge Ghanaians to support families in Ghana

President of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Haruna, has urged Ghanaians residing in the diaspora to continue supporting their family in Ghana and throughout Africa.

Sheikh Abdul Wadudi made the remarks while preaching at the popular Yankasa Masjid in the Bronx, New York, USA.

The President of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement is now in the United States to attend the graduation of Fawziya Ibrahim, the daughter of Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Rashad, from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Sheikh Abdul Wadudi stated that the entire world admires Africans living in the West for the assistance they provide to their family and friends, without which most families would be unable to manage the high expense of living in Africa.

He urged Ghanaian Muslims in America to continue supporting their relatives, friends, and NGOs working in Ghana's rural areas.

He also utilised the occasion to remind Tijjaniya adherents in the United States of the Tijjaniya Sufi Order's ideals and philosophy, which centre on performing extra services for Allah and humanity.

"Serving humanity amounts to serving Allah," Sheikh Abdul Wadudi stated, "and part of that is living peacefully and in harmony with your neighbour, being kind and generous to everyone, especially the needy, including non-Muslims."

He is accompanied by Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Zakaria, a businessman, philanthropist, and professor, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Rashad, a businessman and philanthropist, and Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the TMMG's Executive Secretary and a member of Ghana's National Peace Council.

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman stated that the movement wants to use the opportunity to solicit donations for Ghanaian development projects, particularly the Tijjaniya Senior High School in Effiduasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He stated that the school, which began with less than 200 pupils around a decade ago, today includes approximately 1500 students from varied backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians, and people of other religions, without discrimination.

According to Alhaji Khuzaima, Ghana benefits much from remittances from Ghanaians in the diaspora, and there is thus a need to encourage Ghanaians wherever they are to continue to support their relatives in Ghana for family and community development.

Alhaji Khuzaima also expressed gratitude to the US Embassy in Ghana for its assistance prior to the trip.

The TMMG leadership is set to meet with the Tijjaniya Association of North America leadership in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta.

—CDA Consult II Contributor