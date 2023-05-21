Immigration officers attacked at Aflao border

21.05.2023 LISTEN

Some Immigration officers on patrol duties were attacked at Beat 6 of the Aflao border on Saturday night, May 20, by unknown men.

A statement issued by Ghana Immigration Service signed by its Head of Public Affairs, C/Superintendent, Michael Amoako-Atta, explained that the patrol team were pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries of three members of the team.

The Ghana Immigration Service said the three injured officers are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security.

It added that the assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers.

The Ghana Immigration Service in its statement said one bystander who sustained injuries from a gunshot is currently responding to treatment.

“Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night. The patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security”.

“The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment,” Ghana Immigration Service lamented.

It however condemned the attack and advised border residents of Aflao and commuters to cooperate with them to safeguard the border.

“We condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and advise border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland. While we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on Officers by some members of the public must stop immediately,” Ghana Immigration Service entreated in its statement.

The GIS assured to keep an eye on the situation at Aflao adding that all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to ensure security at the border is not compromised.

“Management of GIS will continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to keep border security uncompromised,” GIS assured.

Read below the full statement by Ghana Immigration Service

ATTACK ON IMMIGRATION OFFICERS AT AFLAO BEAT 6

Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night. The patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security. The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment. We condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and advise border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland. While we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on Officers by some members of the public must stop immediately. Management of GIS will continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to keep border security uncompromised. Management calls on all Officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

SGD. C/SUPT. MICHAEL AMOAKO-ATTA HEAD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS By Leticia Osei