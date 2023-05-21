ModernGhana logo
21.05.2023 Social News

Former Amansie Central DCE was never arrested by Jacobu Police

By Ayisah Foster || Contributor || Punch Newspaper
21.05.2023 LISTEN

Reports circulating that former District Chief Executive for Amansie Central in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwame Asamoah Boateng was arrested by the Jacobu Police is fake and must be treated with the needed contempt it deserves.

The Punch Newspaper has established that the politician was not arrested as reported earlier on some social media platforms and an Anwiankwanta based local radio station, Nkomo multimedia service.

Information of the former DCE's purported arrest was announced on the airwaves of the above community radio station two weeks ago.

According to Nkomo multimedia Service, Nana Asamoah Boateng was arrested by the Jacobu Police on May 3, 2023 for invading mining sites with imposter soldiers and extorting monies, harassing and stealing mining equipment from the miners.

But a reliable source from the Jacobu Police has said the report was fake.

The fact of the matter was that the former DCE is on record to have resisted illegal miners with police personnel from Jacobu on about three (3) occasions to the extent of causing their arrest and subsequently handing them over to the police.

His operation last two weeks was not different from what he had been doing to flush out illegal miners from the area.

Source told the The Punch Newspaper that the DCE was accosted by the Jacobu Police at Afoako junction together with three military officers from the 4BN in Kumasi when the DCE was returning from the mining sites where he flushed out illegal miners on that faithful day.

Report indicated that, the DCE and his team managed to remove some parts of the excavators that were busily working at the said sites as evidence to the Jacobu Police.

But the Jacobu Police confronted and invited the DCE to the station for interrogation on allegations of extorting monies and harassing miners according to intelligence gathered by the police.

The DCE according to our source reported himself to the Police without hesitation.

At the Jacobu Police Station, Nana Asamoah Boateng was not put behind bars as reported but decided to wait at the police station until the military officers were released because the Police were told that those soldiers were fake.

The military officers were released to the 4BN officers by the Jacobu Police after it was established that those soldiers were genuine.

We established after our investigation that, the whole arrest of the former DCE was a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation because he had vowed to ensure that the Akwansra lands which is his family property is not destroyed by illegal miners.

His routine operations to flush out 'galamseyers' on his family land was seen as a threat to those benefiting from the illegal mining activities.

Report has it that the fake information aired by Nkomo multimedia has been retracted and a letter of apology signed by Portia Oppong, Programs Director of the radio station had been issued to the former DCE on May 10, 2023.

