Gomoa West NPP Women's Organizer marked Mother's Day celebration with constituents

As part of last Sunday's Mother's Day celebration, Gomoa West constituency Women's organizer of the NPP, Madam Hikimatu Yahaya Iddi led the Women's Wing of the party to celebrate the day with women in all the 36 electoral areas in the constituency to express her gratitude to them.

She also used the occasion to appreciate the elderly women for being supportive of the party in the constituency thus acknowledging their commitment, hard work and tremendous contribution to the NPP in the past years.

Madam Hikimatu Yahaya Iddi flanked by some Constituency Executives, polling station women's organizers and some party faithfuls received a rousing welcome and praises for what they termed as her inspirational leadership.

The Constituency Women's Organizer and her entourage visited Gomoa Famaye, Gomoa Adaa, Gomoa Ajumako Ansah and Gomoa Ankamu among others to encourage the womenfolk to continue with their positive contribution towards the growth of the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

Madam Hikimatu Yahaya Iddi presented enviable packages including an undisclosed amount of money to the women to appreciate them.

Later in an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Ankamu, the Constituency Women's organizer noted that the presentation was her widow's mite to encourage and appreciate the women for their efforts to society.

She disclosed that women in the constituency have been supportive of the NPP in particular and the nation as a whole adding that they do everything within their means to ensure full implementation of government's programmes and activities.

"I came today purposely to celebrate this special day earmarked to Women Worldwide who are the backbone of every nation. This visit could not have been any other day than today, where our mothers and sisters are being celebrated for their love and passion for mankind.

"It is a fact that a home without a mother is homeless, it is therefore worthy to say that women play an important role in society. They serve as the pillar of our homes and national development.

"The positive contribution of women are felt in our churches, traditional leadership, clubs and associations and high profile positions across the country. Women are therefore the driving force towards national development. The adage that 'what a man can do, women can do it even better' sums it all," Madam Hikimatu Yahaya Iddi stressed.

The NPP Women's Organizer encouraged women in her constituency to continue with their support for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government in its quest to formulate more pro-poor policies and interventions aimed at reducing economic-related hardships to improve their standard of living.

She also called on her constituents and Ghanaians as a whole to take advantage of the Free Senior High School to enable their children attain height in the educational ladder adding that education is key to successful life and an end to poverty.