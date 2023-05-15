ModernGhana logo
15.05.2023 Public Messages

Hon. Christian Otuteye of Sege congratulates PC elect, John Mahama

Hon. Christian OtuteyeHon. Christian Otuteye
15.05.2023

Dear Sege NDC,
Thank you all very much for the many years of support, prayers and believe in me.

Let me use this opportunity to thank all delegates and colleague aspirants for making the primaries a success.

Let me particularly congratulate Daniel Bessey as well as His Excellency John Mahama for emerging victorious last Saturday. I assure both of them of my maximum support going into 2024 Elections. I spoke with the PC elect after the elections and congratulated hlm the day after the election..

Let us all remain united going into elections 2024. I therefore expect all my followers to respect, assist and work hard with Daniel Bessey and His Excellency John Mahama for victory 2024. There is therefore no more Team Otuteye from this moment and all my followers should strictly adhere to this. I cannot wait to see the PC elect become MP and John Mahama our next President of Ghana.May God grant us these victories.

God bless you all for being gracious to me over the years. I love and appreciate you all.

3y3 Zu…..🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼

