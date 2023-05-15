Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched

15.05.2023 LISTEN

But for the bravery of an Immigration officer with the Western North Regional Immigration Command, two police officers in uniform would have been beaten to death by a young man at Sefwi Wiawso.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at about 9am at the Anglican Church Park in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

The attacker was said to have used a club and a pestle to hit the heads of the police officers –an Inspector and a corporal – who fell unconscious in the process.

Bystanders around the scene were scared to get closer and this emboldened the attacker who later attempted to pick the rifle of one of the police officers but the brave Immigration Officer quickly picked the AK 47 rifle.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Western North Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, ACI Augustus Acheampong, AICO II Nurudeen Abul-Ganiew Takra, stationed at the Western North Immigration Regional Command was the one who rescued the two police officers who were under attack.

It noted that AICO II Nurudeen was returning home from the Sefwi Wiawso town when he noticed some commotion around the Anglican Church Park near the Wiawso District Police Station.

AICO II Nurudeen became curious and approached the scene and saw a police officer of the rank of Inspector lying unconscious on the ground and a Corporal also under attack with his AK 47 rifle on the ground.

The statement said the attacker advanced violently towards Nurudeen with a pestle, but sensing danger, the Immigration officer fired a warning shot but the attacker did not retreat and kept advancing with the pestle in his hands.

“With extreme caution, Nurudeen shot the attacker's right thigh to immobilise him. The noise attracted a number of people including Police Officers to the scene who assisted in arresting the attacker,” the statement added.

It added that items retrieved from the attacker included a sharp knife, locally made catapult, and a pestle which he used to attack his victims.

The two police officers and the attacker have since been taken to the Wiawso Municipal Hospital for medical attention. The AK 47 rifle has also been handed over to the Wiawso District Police for further action.

It was later gathered, that the two police officers whose names were not immediately known were detailed to respond to a distress call from the worshippers of the Anglican Church.

The church reported that the unknown person entered the auditorium, attacked the worshippers and inflicted knife wounds on two members so they called the police for assistance.

-Daily Guide