Bawku Conflict: SHS teachers chasing for transfer

Education Bawku Conflict: SHS teachers chasing for transfer
2 HOURS AGO

The Bawku conflict is ‘pushing’ some teachers at the Bawku Senior High School to seek a transfer, the Reverend Dr Sylvester Agalga, Headmaster of the School, has revealed.

He said teachers who were posted to the School were also declining the postings.

Dr Agalga said this at the 60th-anniversary launch of the Bawku SHS in Accra.

It was on the theme, “Promoting Moral and Academic Excellence in the midst of the Challenges of the 21st Century: The Role of Stakeholders”.

The 60th anniversary will be commemorated on October 28, 2023 at the Bawku SHS.

The headmaster said the situation was affecting student enrolment and punctuality, saying, most students missed school whenever the conflict escalated.

Dr Agalga said the School was also faced with infrastructural challenges, inadequate furniture for both staff and students, under-resourced ICT laboratory and library, and a broken fence wall.

He added that the broken fence posed a security threat to the School, as it allowed unauthorised entry.

511202384133-23041q5ddx-whatsapp-image-2023-05-11-at-55359-pm.jpeg

He called on government and old students to “immediately” help the School management to fix it.

Dr Agalga said despite the challenges, the School was doing well academically and had over 60 per cent pass rate in the recent 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

“The School is well positioned to deliver on its mandate despite the challenges and threats. The strength and advantages of the School have progressively resulted in the current appreciable academic performance in the WASSCE results,” he added.

Alhaji Abdallah Achuluwor Otito, Bawku SHS Old Students Association Global President, urged all old students to rally behind the management to uplift the image of the School.

He asked the old students to contribute their quota in kind and cash to help address the infrastructural needs of the School.

Bawku Senior High School is a co-educational institution established on October 11, 1963 in Bawku, Upper East Region.

The School currently has a population of 2,448 students with a 189 staff – 121 teaching and 68 non-teaching.

GNA

