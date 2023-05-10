Prestea: Prestea Huni-Valley MP cuts sod for rehabilitation of Krutown car station

At the end of the project, the Krutown car station in Prestea will boast of double paved areas, area lighting and a befitting waiting area for passengers.

Currently, the station which has vehicles that are bound for Bogoso, Tarkwa, Takoradi, Kumasi and other communities in the Prestea Huni–Valley Municipality is full of potholes filled with stagnant waters.

According to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the area, there has not been any major plan to make the station a befitting one since the area was allocated to them some fourteen years ago by the then Wassa West District (now Tarkwa – Nsueam Municipality).

At a short ceremony to break ground for the start of the rehabilitation project on Friday 5th May 2023, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni–Valley Municipality Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe was optimistic the project will soon be done to relieve drivers and passengers.

He further stated that “there are other projects ongoing in various stages across the constituency, but normally I always want a project to complete before I talk about it.”

Hon. Cudjoe said, after the completion of the lorry park, the beauty of the place will boost the status of Prestea community.

Special Guest for the occasion, the Divisional Chief of Himan, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, commended the Member of Parliament for the move and pledged his support on behalf of the community to see the project done to the glory of Krutown and Prestea as a whole.

He asked the MP to continue focusing on issues that pertain to the development of the constituency, especially Bogoso Prestea Road, to bring some solutions.

Thanking the Hon. Member for coming to their rescue, Chairman for Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) Nana Ato said, several letters to the municipal authorities to put the station in good shape appeared to have fallen on deaf ears. So, for Hon. Cudjoe to come to their aid to construct the place brings good news to them.

On his part, the representative of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr. Peter Bronya recounted the time the station was allocated to them and how they have been craving for such development over a decade now.

Mr. Bronya stated that the action by Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe is an indication that, he is development-oriented and the GPRTU will assist to see the success of the project.

The four-face project which is expected to be completed within a month or two is costing the Member of Parliament Ghc500,000.