Passenger dies in Aflao-Kumasi bound vehicle

A passenger in an Aflao-Kumasi bound bus has been found dead after they arrived at their final destination at Asafo Labour in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to the passengers on the bus, they thought he was asleep but only realized he was dead when he did not alight from the vehicle after reaching the Asafo Labour station.

The driver of the vehicle immediately reported the incident to the police after which the body was conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

The station master at the Asafo Labour taxi station, Owusu Banahene, who witnessed the incident, narrated to Citi News that the family of the deceased has been contacted.