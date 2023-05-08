GNFS observes International Firefighters' Day 2023

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command has joined the rest of the globe in commemorating their lost heroes by honouring 2023 International Firefighters Day.

The event, which took place on the forecourt of the GNFS's Tema Regional Office, was the culmination of a week-long campaign in the region to raise awareness about the fundamentals of fire and the work of firefighters.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO1) Madam Doris Lamptey, the GNFS Tema Regional Commander who sponsored the occasion, noted that International Firefighters' Day dates back to 1999 when members of the fire service were killed in the line of duty.

ACFOI Lamptey went on to say that the purpose behind this year's theme, "Recognising the sacrifices of firefighters and our fallen heroes," was to memorialise the Ghanaian firefighters who died in the previous year.

"And to thank all of the country's firefighting officers for making the ultimate sacrifice to save lives," she continued.

According to the Regional Commander, the sounding of sirens and the lowering of flags at 12:00 p.m. during the occasion was a universal practice to symbolize unity among all firemen worldwide.

She, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of the public paying attention to the educational exercises and learning about fire prevention practices.

According to ACFOI Lamptey, the problem with emergency phone lines persists because people do not pay attention to them, which is critical.

She emphasized that residents of Tema Regional should phone the fire service control room at 0299340631 if they cannot reach national emergency number 122 or fire service line 192.

Also emphasizing that gas cylinders should not be restricted to a limited space such as a room, but should be placed outside so that if there is a leak, the air will blow it away, emphasizing that in a contained space where ventilation cannot escape rapidly, even the smallest kindling of fire can inflict harm.

Furthermore, the Ghana National Fire Service made every effort to reduce fire incidences in the country.

—CDA Consult II Contributor