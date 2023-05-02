Hope for CKC SHS as minister pledges to complete girls' dormitory

Authorities and students of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School in the Obuasi East District can now heave a sigh of relief and hope that their 600-bed girls dormitory which has been abandoned for more than a decade will be completed.

This was after the Minister of Education Hon Yaw Osei Adutwum gave them the assurance when he paid a visit to the school as part of his tour of selected schools in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe constituency seized the opportunity to visit the Obuasi Senior High Technical School to interact with both teachers and students of the school.

In an interview with the media, Hon. Adutwum said the visit has afforded him an opportunity to have first-hand information on the challenges of the two schools in Obuasi. He said it was not a pleasant sight to have students lodging in makeshift facilities at CKC SHS.

"I have taken notice of the challenges confronting the two schools and will work assiduously to have it fixed. At Obuasi Sec Tech, we were briefed about the security challenges facing the school. All these will be fixed when we get back to Accra," he stated.

Believe in your abilities

Whiles interacting with the students of both schools, the Education minister admonished them to work hard and believe in their abilities irrespective of where they find themselves. Citing himself as an example, Hon. Adutwum said "where you come from counts for nothing but the efforts you put into your education will take you places."

He underscored the resolve of the President to develop the country through education. He said the introduction of Free SHS lends credence to the vision of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have every child have access to free and quality education.

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom also added his voice to the need for the students to work hard and take their studies seriously. He advised them not to relent until they reach their full potential.

The District Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District, Hon. Faustina Amissah lauded the Minister of Education for the visit saying that it will serve as a motivation to the students.

She mentioned that she was particularly happy that at long last, the girls dormitory of the CKC School has been given attention. She was however optimistic that the minister will honour his promise of having the dormitory block completed.

The headmaster of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School George Owusu Gyimah said the abandoned girls dormitory posed a major challenge to the school. He noted that he was excited the minister had taken notice of it and the assurance to complete it.