'He pulled my breast' – Lady narrates how Quick Credit loan collectors assaulted her over GHS70

21.04.2023 LISTEN

A food vendor at Pokuase Mayera in Greater Accra Region has accused three male staff of Quick Credit and Micro Credit Investment Limited of assault.

The victim identified as Emelia narrating her ordeal said she suffered the assault for defaulting on the loan payment of GHS70.

According to the 30-year-old, one of the loan collectors pulled her breast while the others harassed and abused her until a good Samaritan paid the money on her behalf.

“I have been taking loans from them [Quick Credit] and even give them customers. So recently I think before December last year I went for Ghc1000 which I repaid with Ghc105 per week for 13 weeks according to the agreement however defaulted payment of Ghc70 to complete the repayment of the loan.

“When they came. I had just returned from market so I didn’t have money on me so I requested them to return the next day but they won’t listen. They created scene and embarrassed me. So a woman intervened to guarantee for me before they left. I gave the Ghc70 to the woman since she became the guarantor but when they (Quick Credit staff] came after few days the woman was not around. They became furious that I have conspired with the woman. They were forcing me to take someone’s money in my purse for them but I told them the money wasn’t mine.

“So the three men pounced on me, torn my dress and dragged me. One of them even pulled my breast. That breast has since been paining me so I go to the hospital frequently to check. They assaulted and used derogatory words against me, my mother and husband. A woman who came to the scene out of worry paid the amount to them before I had my freedom,” Emilia narrated to Starr News.

After the incident, the victim reported the matter to the Pokuase Police Station. She was issued a medical form and went to the 37 Military Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

Following the checks by medical officers, she received care for the injuries she suffered including multiple contusions on the right arm and chest, as well as muscle-skeletal pain.