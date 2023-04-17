By-Election: Vacant Kumawu seat to be filled on May 23 — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced May 23 as the date for the Kumawu Constituency parliamentary by-election.

The by-election follows the death of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Philip Armah Basoah about a month ago.

In a statement released on Monday, April 17, the EC invited interested candidates to pick up nomination forms from their office to contest the vacant seat.

"In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Constituency on Tuesday, the 23rd of May, 2023," the statement signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa read in portion.

Prospective candidates, according to the Commission, have between May 2 to May 5 to file their nominations.

"A prospective Candidate may personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his/her Nomination, the completed Nomination Forms to the Returning Officer at the Sekyere Kumawu District Office of the Commission, on the dates and times stated above," the EC said.

The electoral management body further noted that two voters must propose and second each candidate, and the nomination must be supported by 18 other registered voters in the constituency, adding that each candidate must also provide a filing fee of GHC10,000 and two passport-sized photos.

"All completed Nomination Forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate," the statement added.

The EC statement concluded, "We urge the public to be guided accordingly.”