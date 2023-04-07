ModernGhana logo
Pusiga: Rainstorms destroy properties at Gbewa College of Education

A heavy rainstorm has destroyed resident halls of the Gbewa College of Education.

The situation has displaced students who also had the items destroyed.

The rainstorm which started at 5pm and lasted about 30minutes on Wednesday 5th April, 2023 destroyed the College's auditorium, library, lady's dormitory, lecturer bawglows, summer-hats, fence wall and half of the administration block.

Also, container shops, primary schools, health centres and houses were not spared.

Gbewaa College of Education is among the Colleges in Ghana with limited and dilapidated structures. The school campus already lacks a lot of infrastructure including poor road networks. The windstorm has worsened the situation.

The principal of the College, Dr Halidu Musah, said if there is no done immediately and there is another rainstorm nothing will be left to salvage on campus. He said almost all the buildings on the campus are affected.

Dr Halidu Musah appealed to spirited individuals, NGOs, foundations and government to immediately intervene and assist in putting back the destroyed properties.

The National Disaster Management Organisation NADMO in Pusiga District has since started assessing the extent of damage and data collection.

In an interview with the Pusiga District Director of NADMO Emmanuel Awinimi, he described the situation as serious. He said the Gbewa College of Education is hard hit by the storm in the area. According to him, every building in the school is affected by the storm.

Mr. Emmanuel Awinimi said he has directed his Zonal Directors across the district to report to his outfit the extent of damage in the entire District.

Atubugri Simon Atule
