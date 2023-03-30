ModernGhana logo
Court orders Ato Forson, two others to open defence in Ambulance saga

The High Court in Accra has asked the Minority Leader Dr Ato Forson and two other accused persons in the financial loss case involving the purchase of some 50 ambulances during his time as deputy minister of finance to open their defence.

This follows the court's decision that the prosecution has proved a prima facie case against the accused persons worthy of an answer.

The trial which has been ongoing since 2022 has seen the state call five witnesses including Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, officers from the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, Ambulance Service, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office to make its case.

Mr Forson and two others are on trial for allegedly causing financial loss in the purchase of some ambulances during his time as Deputy Finance Minister.

After discharging the last witness of the prosecution, the court adjourned the case to March 30 to rule on whether or not the state has proved a prima facie case for the accused persons to answer.

