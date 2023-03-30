LGBTQ+: We are different from the West; let’s not allow them to impose anything on us – Titus Glover

Former Deputy Minister for Transport, Titus Nii Glover has thrown his weight behind Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram in his fight against LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

Speaking during an engagement on TV3 on Wednesday, March 29, Titus Glover stressed that Ghana must not allow the West to impose LGBTQ+ on the country, adding that it is not part of the country’s culture and must be rejected.

“I’m against it. Let me commend my younger brother Nartey George. Sam George, he has been the spear, the lone Ranger in this thing.

"This gayism and lesbianism is a foreign culture. The west cannot tell us how to govern, how we should handle ourselves,” Titus Nii Glover shared.

The former Tema East MP continued, “Fortunately for us when the Vice President was coming she came with her husband. But in the same west, they don’t side with polygamy because that is unlawful under their system.

“We are two distinct people and nobody should push the other to do what we should do.”

Many Ghanaians have accused the US of attempts to impose LGBTQ+ on the government after Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent engagement with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during her visit.

Speaking at the Jubilee House in the presence of the press, the US Vice President said she is a strong advocate of human rights and believes it is important to support the freedom of everyone.

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe including as well as the LGBTQ community and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people,” Kamala Harris shared.

Since that statement, the US Vice President has been condemned and implored to concentrate on issues confronting her country including gun violence in schools.