Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments

By Simon Opoku Afriyie and Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

Authorities at St Mary's Girls Senior High School at Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, say high rate of teenage pregnancy among students in the school is thwarting the future of girls.

According to them, the situation has become a major developmental problem and called on all stakeholders to help address it, so as to create a brighter future for the youth.

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Alice Martha Adjei revealed that the recent report indicates about a total of 15 students are pregnant with 4 being final year students, 10 form two students and one newly admitted student confirmed pregnant for the 2023 academic year with pregnancy.

She revealed that, four out of the total number were final year students with the rest being continuing students.

She expressed deep concern over the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in school and urged parents and guardians to compliment the effort of the schools to halt the problem.

"It was unacceptable that children at such tender age were getting pregnant and cutting short their academic journey, they miss out on economic opportunities, a situation which caused an increase in the vicious circle of poverty and illiteracy, among others".

Infrastructure Challenge
The headmistress however attributed the problem to infrastructural challenges facing the school

"The school since its inception has been confronted with major infrastructural deficit which i believe have contributed to the various problems facing the students including this menace of teenage pregnancy"

"Fencing of the school has been a major setback given room for the students to go out anytime they want without proper supervision from teachers or parents".

"The situation allow the students to do what they want leading many into the problem of teenage pregnancy ".

She added that, encroachment of school Lands among other problems are affecting development of the school and appealed for support to fence the school to prevent using the premises as route .

