Bosomtwe: Piase residents laud chief for massive development

Residents of Piase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, have lauded their chief, Nana Osei Afriyie Gyamera, for his instrumental role in ongoing developments in the community

According to them, Nana Osei Afriyie Gyamera has contributed immensely to the over all development of the area.

The residents say the reign of their chief continues to be beneficial to the people of Piase.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday March 28,2023 after short communal labour in the community, the Kontihene of Piase, Nana Akwasi Agyapong Ntrah lI, disclosed that, their chief has lead the construction of a 20-bed capacity CHIPS compound as part of efforts to improve health care delivery in the community.

He disclosed that, all access roads within the community have been asphalted by the chief Nana Osei Afriyie Gyamerah.

"The chief and his elders have completed several projects, including mechanized boreholes, roads and others. They have also build an eight seater water closet toilet facility and handed over to the community.

"Nana Osei Afriyie Gyamerah has again played pivotal role to uplift teaching and learning in the community and we will be forever grateful to him.

"The chief does his good works from his undoubted commitment to the community’s overall betterment".

"He has always promoted and energetically worked for the continuous development uplifting of his people," he stated.

His laudable works and necessary social interventions are never for personal gain or fame.

Some community members who had the opportunity to speak to the media said their chief was a blessing to the community.

They prayed for long healthy life for the chief to continue his developmental projects.