Ethiopian Airlines Night Flights will foster trade and tourism on the continent – Transport Minister

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah has congratulated Ethiopian Airlines for launching new flights to serve the Ghanaian travelling public with more convenience.

With the introduction of the night flight service to Accra, Ethiopian Airlines has increased its frequency from seven flights a week to eleven flights a week.

The additional flight will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Speaking at the launch of the night flights on Tuesday, March 28, Transport Minister Kwaku Asiamah lauded Ethiopian Airlines, adding that the new service will foster trade and tourism on the continent.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ghana, I wish to congratulate Ethiopian airlines for the successful launch of its nights' flights to Accra offering the Ghanaian traveller the opportunity to connect more with the world through Ethiopian airlines,” the Minister said in his address.

Kwaku Asiamah continued, “Accordingly, the airline will offer customers more convenient options to enjoy immediate connections to its vast intra-Africa network to foster trade and tourism on the continent.

“It is no doubt that in the achievement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ethiopian airlines stands stall when it comes to connecting the countries on the continent and bringing tourism and trade closer to the people. Your efforts in the aviation space on the continent cannot go unnoticed and to this we say thank you.”

Bemoaning the high cost of a traveller travelling to two continents just to connect to a neighbouring country via air travel, Kwaku Asiamah stressed that the story of air connectivity on the African continent must change.

This is why he says the night flights launched by Ethiopian Airlines are very important.

The Transport Minister further gave the assurance that government remains committed to its efforts to improve policies to make travelling easy and Ghana’s airports very competitive within the sub-region.

He added that government and his Ministry recognise the contribution of airlines to the growth of the national economy and wish to assure Ethiopian airlines of unflinching support to promote the interconnectivity of flights on the continent.

Ethiopian airlines being one of the pioneering airlines on the continent can boast of being the airline with the largest fleet and passenger numbers with over 120 destinations including 62 African connectivity.

Ethiopian airlines already operate cargo services to Accra and have served the sub-region very well.