ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Can we have the real truth? -  Sam George quizzes US government on  anti-LGBT bill controversies

Social News Can we have the real truth? - Sam George quizzes US government on anti-LGBT bill controversies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a tweet addressed to President Biden, Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, questioned the recent policy changes made by the US government with regards to same sex marriage.

In a video posted by Sam George on Twitter where current US president, Joe Biden is seen granting an interview on same sex marriage, before and after becoming President, George questioned in a caption,"What exactly changed? When? Can we have the real truth?"

The tweet, which was accompanied by a lion and Ghanaian flag emoji, has gained traction online, with many social media users echoing George's sentiments.

While it is unclear what specific policy changes George is referring to, it is possible that he is alluding to recent developments after an American journalist at a joint press conference held by Kamala Harris and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, leading to some responses which has received criticisms by Ghanaians

George's tweet underscores the importance of transparency in communication between governments and their citizens, especially in times of policy changes that can have far-reaching impacts on people's lives.

View post below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

I wished my son will bury me first- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence ‘I wished my son will bury me first’- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu b...

58 minutes ago

Ethiopian Airlines is the leader in promoting tourism and trade in Ghana — Transport Minister Ethiopian Airlines is the leader in promoting tourism and trade in Ghana — Trans...

2 hours ago

Can we have the real truth? - Sam George quizzes US government on anti-LGBT bill controversies ‘Can we have the real truth? -  Sam George quizzes US government on  anti-LGBT b...

2 hours ago

Resurrected Presidential jet goes long hours as Akufo-Addo fly to US caused stir Resurrected Presidential jet goes long hours as Akufo-Addo fly to US caused stir

3 hours ago

Babysitter arrested for forcing one-year-old to inhale marijuana Babysitter arrested for forcing one-year-old to inhale marijuana

3 hours ago

Late Philip Atta Basoaleft and Nana Akomea He got a stroke – Nana Akomea reveals cause of Kumawu MP’s death

3 hours ago

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem ‘Disappointing’ Ministerial approval: I snapped my ballot to be used as evidence...

3 hours ago

Akosua Manu, deputy NYA CEO Uncouth WhatsApp messaging style is stripping many youth of opportunities – Depu...

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu Ghana is an important nation to Americans – Ablakwa

7 hours ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America Slave trade: A relic of transatlantic cruelty – says ‘Sorrow-filled’ Kamala Harr...

Latest: News
body-container-line