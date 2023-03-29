In a tweet addressed to President Biden, Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, questioned the recent policy changes made by the US government with regards to same sex marriage.

In a video posted by Sam George on Twitter where current US president, Joe Biden is seen granting an interview on same sex marriage, before and after becoming President, George questioned in a caption,"What exactly changed? When? Can we have the real truth?"

The tweet, which was accompanied by a lion and Ghanaian flag emoji, has gained traction online, with many social media users echoing George's sentiments.

While it is unclear what specific policy changes George is referring to, it is possible that he is alluding to recent developments after an American journalist at a joint press conference held by Kamala Harris and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, leading to some responses which has received criticisms by Ghanaians

George's tweet underscores the importance of transparency in communication between governments and their citizens, especially in times of policy changes that can have far-reaching impacts on people's lives.

