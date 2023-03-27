Parliament still working on legislation of LGBT+; I will come in later – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo has provided an update on the legislation on LGBTQ+ presented to Parliament.

There is currently an anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament sponsored by some eight Members of Parliament with Samuel Nartey George being one of the leaders.

Today, the issue of human rights came up at the Jubilee House when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosted US Vice President Kamala Harris.

She stressed that she feels very strongly about the importance of supporting and addressing human rights issues in the world with a mention of LGBTQ.

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe including as well as the LGBTQ community and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people,” Hon. Kamala Harris said.

When asked about a law on LGBTQ+ in Ghana by the press, President Akufo-Addo set the record straight when he made it clear that there is nothing like that in the country.

He however indicated that Parliament is looking at legislation that is yet to be passed.

The President further indicated that he will step in after Parliament finishes dealing with the issues of the legislation.

“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is a legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate.

“Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” President Akufo-Addo said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26.

She is expected to be in the country until Wednesday, March 29, before travelling to Tanzania.