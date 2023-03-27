Visit of Kamala Harris to Ghana demonstrates US's growing interest in Africa — Mahama

27.03.2023 LISTEN

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has welcomed the Vice President of the United States of America, H.E Kamala Harris to Ghana.

The US Vice President arrived in the country over the weekend but will later this week visit Tanzania and Zambia after leaving Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page today, John Dramani Mahama indicated that the visit by H.E Kamala Harris demonstrates the US's growing interest in Africa.

“I welcome Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, to Ghana as she begins her one-week working visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.

“Her presence in Ghana, following previous visits by Presidents of the U.S.A. in 1998, 2008 and 2009, re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and the U.S.A.; and further demonstrates the US's growing interest in Africa,” John Dramani Mahama shared in his post.

The former Ghana President added, “We look forward to the US collaborating with Africa to provide the needed support for economic cooperation, youth development and employment, and enhanced security for global safety.”

The US Vice President arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, and will be in the country until Wednesday, March 29.