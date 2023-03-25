Approval of new ministers: Minority MPs responsible for betrayal must do serious soul-searching – Mahama

Former President, John Dramami Mahama has stressed that he is disappointed in the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) that voted to approve the new Ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

All six of the new ministerial nominees were approved after secret balloting in Parliament on Friday night despite the strong statement by the Minority that its members will vote to stop government size from bloating even more.

Reacting to the result of the voting in a post on his Facebook page today, John Dramani Mahama said those MPs that betrayed the interest of the Minority should do proper soul searching.

“Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party.

“I am also disappointed,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

The former President added, “those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest.”

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, it is also very disappointing that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy minister resigned.

Mahama in his post concluded, “For our grassroots members and all Ghanaians who are disappointed by this insensitivity, I urge you not to despair.

“2024 offers us an opportunity to work hard to defeat this reckless government that seeks to destroy our democracy and the very livelihoods of Ghanaians- an opportunity for us to work and build the Ghana we all want from January 07, 2025.”