Wassa Faise: Chiefs condemn youth over attack on Golden star mining company

The chiefs of the Wassa Fisae traditional area in the Western region, under the leadership of Okatakyie Ntsiful Essel paramount chief of the traditional council, spoke against the attitude of the youth of Wassa Benso against the Golden star mines which resulted in the burning of several properties of the company.

The youth has explained that the Golden star company in a banter with them shot one of their men to death hence the anger to cause harm.

Meanwhile, management of the Golden star mining company says, the said youth were illegal miners who have chosen to share in their mine. According to the company, several warnings have been issued, to put a stop to their activities but to no avail.

Speaking at a press conference, Kyeamehene of the Wassa Fiase traditional council and the chief for the people of Essikuma Bonsawire, Nana Ampong Kwesi said, the chiefs made up of elders condemn the wrong actions of the youth.

He said though they support demonstrations as constitutional they cannot support a deadly protest.

He added that the act by the youth has a lot of bad consequences on their land.

He cried that the actions of the youth could drive away investors, collapse the mining activity in the area and further destroy the name of the traditional area.

He further warned political actors and community youth groups to avoid interfering in police investigations to avoid any chaos.

The report has it that about 400 people have been arrested after a police gun got missing at the scene.

It says all men have fled the community leaving only women and children.