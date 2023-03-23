Mahama dares NPP to state its position on scrapping of ex-gratia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make clear where it stands on his pledge to end the practice of paying members of the Executive ex-gratia.

Mr Mahama reiterated that he will persuade other arms of government to accept same.

He made this known during a keynote address at a programme organised on Wednesday, March 22, on the theme "Financing political campaigns in Ghana we want: A case for more transparent and broad-based citizen participation."

According to him, the NPP and its members cannot play hide and seek with his promise. He noted that the ruling party must bravely disclose their support or opposition to it for the Ghanaian people to know.

He added that the scrapping of the ex-gratia is an issue of utmost importance to the citizenry, and any party or presidential candidate should let their views on it be known.

He also reaffirmed his belief that the country can be governed with not more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers. According to him, this will ensure the efficient use of the country's limited resources for the betterment of all Ghanaians and minimise the disparities in privileges enjoyed by political officeholders.

Mr Mahama also disclosed that he plans to take up and conclude the constitution review process that started under the late President John Evans Atta Mills. The reforms he added, will include a review of the controversial Article 71.

The issue of ex-gratia payment to members of the Executive has been a contentious one in Ghana, with some arguing that it is a waste of the country's resources. Mr Mahama's promise to scrap the payment has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting it and others opposing it.