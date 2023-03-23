Thabsie secures deal with Dubai tourism

23.03.2023 LISTEN

Considered one of the most famous musicians in South Africa, Thabsie has bagged an ambassador deal with Dubai Tourism.

The socialite cum musician’s deal grants her the opportunity to become an ambassador for Dubai Tourism and use her influence to market the beautiful city of UAE in SA and beyond.

While speaking at a press briefing and welcome party, Thabsie advised people to come to experience Dubai for themselves and not judge the beautiful city from views on social media.

“Come here and experience it for yourself because a lot of our views of Dubai are off what we imagined or what's created by the hype on Twitter but coming here is the whole point. Since I've landed, just over 24 hours but I feel like I've had like 24 days of experience already and it is nothing like what we've been hearing on Twitter about this beautiful place,” she said.

The singer-songwriter has already begun an all-expense paid trip to Dubai to experience the city and also market its goodness to her following and fans.

Thabsie employed the company of her best friend Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela, fondly known as Dr. Bee, a popular young black, female dentist based in Johannesburg as her plus one.

They will be joining forces together to compete against other brand ambassadors in the ‘A-Z of Dubai Campaign’.

Photos and videos on her social media pages suggest Thabsie is already knee-deep into the fun Dubai offers.

Thabsie has transcended beyond music and taken upon the form of an entertainer and businesswoman.

She is a 3-time SAMA nominated singer and songwriter who toured and performed all over the African continent with popular hit songs such as 'Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe", ‘African Queen’ and ‘Macala’.

Her distinct sultry voice, charming stage personality, and crossover appeal have positioned her as a musical force to be reckoned with and led her to collaborate with various musical artists across various genres.

In addition to her buoyant career, she extends her creativity as a social media brand partner who enjoys using her platform to influence her followers positively through fitness enthusiasts and is obsessed with all things beauty and fashion.

She has partnered with heavy-weight brands such as Brutal Fruit, Revlon, PicknPay, and Dove to name a few.