Bawumia and wife extend warm Ramadan wishes to Muslims

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia have extended warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world as they observe the holy month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia expressed their heartfelt wishes for a multitude of blessings, peace and tranquility to every family and household during the sacred month of Ramadan.

"As we embark on another sacred journey of fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Ghana and the world over," the Vice President said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn until dusk, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during the daylight hours. It is a time of spiritual reflection, increased devotion and worship, and charitable acts.

The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of their religious affiliation, enjoy the freedom to practice their faith and live in peace and harmony with one another.

