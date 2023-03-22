We need to re-think the relationship between academia and industry — Dr Opoku-Afari

22.03.2023 LISTEN

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has underscored the importance of rethinking the relationship between academia and industry to create a place for graduates as the global economy evolves.

He stated that in a free-market economy, policymakers need to do one thing and that is to create an enabling environment that allows innovation to take place.

He made this remark during the University of Ghana’s congregation ceremony for the Bachelor of Science Administration class of 2023, College of Humanities on Tuesday.

According to Dr Opoku-Afari, innovation allows job creation and should be pursued.

“We need to dream and dream big. Talking about linkages between academia and industry, my current employer, the Bank of Ghana has forged and continues to forge strong links with the University of Ghana fraternity, and that relationship will continue to strengthen,” he added.

He pointed out that recent developments showed how academic training and the global economy, including Ghana, are going through a profound technological ‘revolution’.

“Among others, this ‘revolution’ is facilitating the ongoing exchange of ideas, skills, and perspectives needed by the youth to drive the Ghanaian economy to the next level. It is no wonder that your generation is now referred to as ‘Gen Z’, that is, Internet Zoomers.

“In other words, you are the torchbearers to the next level of Ghana that we are all seeking to build. So, as you walk out of here and join the workforce, you must gird your loins and prepare for the challenges ahead. The world out there is also changing and changing very fast, with technology driving everything, from banking, manufacturing, and services, as well as supportive social structures,” he emphasized.

He advised graduates not to be stuck in their educational ideologies, saying, "You must seize the moment and exploit all the technological experiences around you and try as much as possible to infuse that in your discipline to achieve your goals."

Dr Opoku-Afari further encouraged them to be guided by the principles of hard work, perseverance, and integrity to make a difference and impact their generation.