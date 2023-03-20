Speed up work on all projects — Lands Minister charges Lands Commission

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor has charged the Lands Commission to expedite work on all projects and programmes currently being handled by the Commission.

He urged the Commission to expedite and complete all projects under the Land Reformation Programme, infrastructure development, digitisation and other initiatives aimed at improving Ghana's Land Administration system.

He said this when he opened the First Quarter meeting of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Lands Commission's top management in Accra, on Thursday.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the Lands Commission as a formation of the 1992 Constitution, stating that "The severity of the task, as a repository of all land records in the country, tells it all. You can't have cocoa unless you have land, you can't have gold unless you have land, and you can't have agriculture unless you have land, so everything comes down to land and that is why I feel the Lands Commission is such an important Commission that should not be taken for granted."

Mr Jinapor recognised and appreciated the efforts of his Deputy responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Alex Quaynor, the Executive Secretary, Mr James Dadson and members of the management for the significant work accomplished during his two-year tenure and hoped that more work would be done in the future.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork, noting that the task ahead is titanic, requiring all hands on deck "in the spirit of corporation, honesty, mutual respect and collaboration to get more work done and assist to overcome the old age problem bedevilling land management."

Mr James Dadson, Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, presented a comprehensive report on the projects and programmes undertaken by the Commission thus far, noting, among other things, that the Commission has been able to distribute over 1000 copies of the new Land Act to citizens across the country.

He announced that the Lands Commission's headquarters would be ready in July 2023.

Mr Quaynor reassured the Lands Minister that the Commission would strive to accomplish the established objectives in executing all land reformation programmes.

He thanked the Minister for pushing the Commission to go above and beyond to get its communication plan up and running and make its efforts known to the public.