Closing down schools not a solution, don't dare — Mahama tells Education Minister

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said none of the country's schools should be closed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum over non-performance.

He asserts that the Minister's first duty is to assist students in getting better results rather than closing down the schools.

Mr. Mahama asked the Minister to resign if he is out of ideas to do his work.

“Help them achieve better results and provide better education for the children, but don’t you dare close schools. The Minister for Education should resign if his only solution to a problem is to close schools,” he stated.

Speaking to branch executives of the NDC earlier on Sunday, March 19, in Adudwama, in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, the former President stated that the Minister does not have the authority to close schools.

In order to prevent the majority of their children from becoming a burden on their parents and society as a result of their failure to pass the exam, Dr. Adutwum indicated that a school with a constant zero to ten percent pass rate should develop intervention programmes.

According to the Minister, shutting down these institutions will help the country avoid the enormous financial cost that the government is currently spending on such schools.

In such a circumstance, according to the Bosomtwe MP, the affected students would be transferred to other local institutions to continue their education.