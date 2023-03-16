We work for money, not for sympathy – Nana Agradaa supports McBrown’s move to Onua TV

Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, says the end goal of the numerous hours of hard work and commitment is money.

She made the assertion in relation to the heightened criticism and ungrateful tag on Nana Ama McBrown for ditching UTV for Onua TV, both in Accra.

The self-styled evangelist in a Facebook Live posited that everything is business, and as such, Nana Ama McBrown made a good choice by considering a better offer.

Supporting the actress and television personality, the former fetish priestess noted that work shouldn’t be turned into pleasure.

"McBrown says she is business-minded. Today that she has been bought by the Onua people, tomorrow if someone comes with a bigger offer, McBrown will go," she said.

She continued that "we work for money; we don't work for sympathy. We don't work for people because of who we know and what they have done for us. When it comes money, do you think McBrown will just sit there and accept anything?"

The vocal woman of God stressed that none of the people lambasting the former United Showbiz host will reject anything bigger than what they have currently at Despite Media.

"When it is raining honey, who will turn his or her back to it than opening your mouth for it?" she quizzed.