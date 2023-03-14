Ghana Food Festival 2023 to amplify Ghana’s tourism ecosystem

Ghana Food Festival 2023, a carnival that will bring together food, arts, and entertainment lovers, has been launched in Accra.

The initiative, instituted by Pen it Multimedia, a digital media and events management company located in Accra, is to promote Ghana and its culinary culture to the world.

It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra and will among other things showcase local cuisines from across the length and breadth of the country’s sixteen (16) regions.

Ghana Food Festival will also present a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses in the non-food production chain, made-in-Ghana products, and most importantly, to network, form partnerships, trade, and sell their wares.

Pen it Multimedia on Ghana Food Festival

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pen it Multimedia Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Forson, said the event is geared toward celebrating the country’s culinary culture.

According to him, Ghana is blessed with healthy delicacies as such, the citizenry must be encouraged to consume locally made foods and shun what he described as “junk.”

Ghana Food Festival, Mr. Forson said is also to complement the government’s effort to boost tourism in the country.

“President Akufo-Addo launched the #DestinationGhana initiative to whip up interest among travellers around the globe to look to Ghana to satisfy their leisure and vacation desires.

“If you look at it critically, food tourism is one area that could attract foreigners to Ghana besides the tourist centres and the country’s peaceful atmosphere. Our event is to provide an avenue to attract foreigners into the country,” he said.

He added that an opportunity would be given to foreign food and non-food vendors to also exhibit their products to the audience; an act he said is to bring a sense of diversity to the event.

Side Attraction

Ghana Food Festival will present its prestigious attendees with a variety of local cuisines to choose from, notably, fufu, tuo-zafi, akple, banku, tubani, and Ghana’s irresistible and world-acclaimed rice meal, Ghana Jollof. Others will include waakye, kenkey, and beans otherwise known as red red, omutuo, ampesi, and fried yam.

Ghanaian beverages and snacks such as hausa koko, tom brown, roasted corn and plantains, sobolo, asaana, pito, and the like will also be available at the festival for sale.

Mr. Forson said the event was free to attend for all and called on Ghanaians and other nationalities to attend to make it a success.

He explained that there would be live band music, cooking and eating competition, a bouncy castle, and a gaming arena for kids, as well as other indoor and fun games to spice the event.

“Ghana Food Festival will generally provide business and networking opportunities, partnerships between vendors, exhibitors, and attendees,” the Pen it Multimedia Limited boss said.

He encouraged food vendors and businesses involved in the manufacturing of made-in-Ghana products and services, as well as international entities, to book their stands to make the event a success.

Event partners

Treepz Ghana, official transport service provider; Classy Meal and Kif’s HangOut GameHub.