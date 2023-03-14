Kamala Harris visits Ghana March 25

Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will on Saturday, 25 March 2023, begin a three-day tour of Africa.

The tour is expected to begin with a visit to Ghana before they head to Tanzania and Zambia.

A statement issued by the White House, Monday, 13 March 2023 said: “The Vice-President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President [Joe] Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.”

It noted that the trip “will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity”.

While in Ghana, the US Vice-President will meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some government officials.

Discussions will be centered around regional and global priorities including democracy, sustainable economic growth, food security and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US Vice-President “will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora,” the statement added.

Source: classfmonline.com