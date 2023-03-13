Paninamisa residents abroad support community

13.03.2023 LISTEN

Residents of Paninamisa, who reside outside Ghana, have pledged to team up and mobilise resources towards the development of the community.

They have therefore decided to help improve security in the town, especially at night, by providing street lights, which have been well fixed along the principal streets of the town and other vantage points.

They have also ensured that electricity is extended to some newly developed areas of the town, which is in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region.

At the ceremony to officially hand over the newly-fixed street lights to the people, Mr. Ayaa Kwadwo Mfodjo, a representative of Paninamisa residents abroad, said it had always been the desire of his compatriots to contribute toward the development of the town.

He encouraged other residents of the area living outside the country, who had not yet joined the good course, to do so as early as possible.

The Assembly Member for Paninamisa, Charles K. Appiah, who is the Presiding Member of the Kintampo South District Assembly, on behalf of the community thanked the donors for their kind gesture.