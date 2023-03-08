Ghana Water Company raises alarm over increasing water meter theft; one person arrested

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is calling on the public for help to clamp down on persons stealing water meters.

In a press release, the management of Ghana Water Company Limited said it has observed with grave concern the alarming rate at which some members of the public are stealing water meters and water connection materials in its operational area.

Already, one person has been arrested for breaking water connections and stealing the materials.

“On Tuesday, March 2023, we caused the arrest of a gentleman in Nyanyano who was on the rampage breaking water connections and stealing the materials. The gentleman is currently in Police custody at the Ngleshie Amanfrom Police Station and will face the full rigors of the law,” a release from the Ghana Water Company Limited said.

According to the release, the thievery of water meters takes place predominantly in its Kasoa, Nyanyano, Amasaman, and Dansoman Operational Districts.

It is estimated that on a day, as many as 10 cases of meter thefts are recorded in some of the Districts mentioned above, especially within the Kasoa and Nyanyano enclave of the Accra West Region.

Concerned about the development, the Ghana Water Company Limited is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for such perpetrators and report all suspected cases to the Police or GWCL to help curb the incidence of meter theft.

