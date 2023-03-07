Hajia Sofia crowned outstanding female politician of the year

The first national deputy women’s organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Hajia Sofia Mohammed, has been adjudged the Outstanding Female Politician of the year at the just-ended 5th Northern Excellence Awards (NEXA).

The Awards ceremony came off at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

According to the organizers, after intense scouting, they found her worthy of the award.

She was recognized for her achievements and selfless contributions she made in politics which is considered a male-dominated field.

Hajia Sofia took to social media to express her excitement after picking up the award and gave thumbs up to the organizers for recognizing her strides.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Northern Excellence Award Committee for recognizing the contributions of women in politics," she stated.

According to her, it is not easy for women to break through the glass ceiling and make their mark in a male-dominated field.

"However, this award shows that our efforts are not in vain and that we are making progress towards gender equality in politics," she added.

She also conveyed words of gratitude to the people who supported her throughout her political journey.

"To my family, my boss the National Women’s Organizer, Maa Kate Gyanfua, the entire National Executives of the New Patriotic Party, friends, colleagues, and my team, thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. You have been my rock and my inspiration, and I could not have achieved this without you,"she emphasised.