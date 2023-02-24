Family of late Dr Nuamah Donkor call on Asantehene

The family of the late former Minister of Health, Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime has officially informed the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about his final funeral rites.

Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor sadly passed away at aged 64, on October 14, 2022 while receiving treatment at London.

The family's delegation led by the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II and the Oyoko Abusuapanin of Asokore Koforidua, Mr Kofi Sarpong called on the Asantehene on Monday February 23, 2023.

Addressing the media after visit, the Oyoko Abusuapanin of Asokore Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Mr Kofi Sarpong said the family thought it appropriate and respectful to fulfil what tradition demands to officially inform the overlord of the Asante Kingdom about the funeral arrangements.

He disclosed that, the burial service for the former minister will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Forecourt of State House in Accra.

Mr Kofi Sarpong indicated that the funeral rites of the late minister will follow almost immediately after his internment on Friday.

He added that the family will hold a church service at the national headquarters of the Apostolic Church of Ghana at Accra to thank God for the life of their beloved son.

Mr Nuamah Donkor served as Minister of Health in the Rawlings administration and later as the Ashanti Regional Minister until the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the election in 2000.

He became Managing Director of STC and handed over to Nana Akomea in 2017.

As a politician and social worker, he was a Member of the first Parliament of the 4th Republic (Jan 7, 1993 to Jan 6, 1997), representing New Juaben North constituency under the membership of the National Convention Party (NCP).

Under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) in 1982, the then chairman Jerry John Rawlings appointed him as the Deputy Regional Coordinator for Peoples Defence Committees and Workers Defence Committees (PDCs / WDCs) and additional position as coordinator for New Juaben 1982 to 1992.

Under Jerry John Rawlings' administration in 1996 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.

In 1999, he was appointed the Ashanti Regional Minister, a position he held until January 2001 when the National Democratic Congress handed over government to the New Patriotic Party.

In March 2014, he was appointed the Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Company limited (STC) under the John Mahama administration from 2014 to 2017.