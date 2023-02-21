Life is nothing but an illusion; crying when people die is ignorance — Victoria Hamah

21.02.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah has shared a controversial view on people always crying to mourn the death of a loved one.

In her view, life is nothing but an illusion and people must not cry over the dead.

In a post on Facebook, she said if a person cries when someone dies, that is ignorance.

“To cry when people die is ‘Ignorance.’ Life is nothing but an Illusion. Rather than crying reflect on your own mortality,” Victoria Hamah wrote in a Facebook post.

In another post, Victoria Hamah thinks “If we became Consciously aware of our Mortality as a people, our Humanity would be greatly enhanced.”

It is however unclear Victoria Hamah’s post has anything to do with the tragic death of Christian Atsu since she did not mention the player's name in her post.