Eii Ato!! Ato you are my friend ohh – Bryan Acheampong in shock after drilling by Minority Leader

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong faced a very heated vetting process on Monday, February 20, when he faced the vetting committee.

Particularly, during the questioning by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Agric Minister nominee was drilled to the point that he was shocked to the core.

At a point, he shouted in awe, indicating that he is a good friend of the Minority Leader and was surprised he was being subjected to such scrutiny.

This was after Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson asked Bryan Acheampong to convince him that he can be trusted for the Food and Agriculture Minister role and will do a good job when his appointment is approved.

“Ato you are my friend ohh. Eii Ato,” Bryan Acheampong exclaimed amid laughter from people in the vetting room.

Replying to the Food and Agriculture Minister nominee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson argued that he was drilling him because the people of Ghana need the assurance that he can do the job.

Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong has stressed that it is very wrong for Ghana to import food.

According to him, it is an embarrassment that under his leadership he will ensure steps are taken to ensure the country grows what it eats.