Former IGP Peter Nanfuri dies at age 80

The Ghana Police Service has been hit with some sad news today, Friday, February 17.

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri according to information gathered has died.

Reports indicate that the former Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service died earlier this morning.

The deceased, Peter Nanfuri served as Inspector General of Police in Ghana from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001.

After ending his service, he ruled as the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri, had died at the age of 80.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to issue a statement on the passing of the former IGP.