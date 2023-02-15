Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous disrespect for Parliament unacceptable — Tamale Central MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed is unhappy with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over what he says is the lack of respect for Parliament.

The Finance Minister was scheduled to appear before Parliament to provide a briefing on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on Tuesday, February 14, but was absent.

Speaking in an interview, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed expressed concern insisting that Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous disrespect for Parliament has become too much and no longer acceptable.

“…the disrespect, the disdain of Ken Ofori-Atta is unacceptable. This is not the first time, not the second time, not the third time he has disregarded parliament,” the Tamale Central lawmaker shared in an interview with TV3.

In a press release on Tuesday evening, the Finance Ministry confirmed that it has surpassed that target for subscriptions of the programme while expressing appreciation to Ghanaians for the overwhelming participation.

“The Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) closed on Friday 10th February 2023 with over 80% participation of eligible bonds.

“The Government wants to thank the people of Ghana for their forbearance and support throughout these very difficult times,” the press release from the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme will help protect the economy and enhance Ghana’s capacity to service its public debts effectively.