Ghana’s Sherif Ghali nominated as Chairperson of Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs Africa

The Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs (CAYE) Africa is proud to announce the nomination of Sherif Ghali as its new chairperson.

CAYE Africa is an initiative of the Commonwealth Secretariat which seeks to strengthen and support the ambitions of young entrepreneurs in Commonwealth regions. This regional network ensures young entrepreneurs have a combined voice and representation at forums to influence policy development on youth entrepreneurship.

Sherif Ghali is a highly accomplished business executive with extensive experience in business development, entrepreneurship policy, and business advocacy. As the CEO of Ghana's largest network of young entrepreneurs, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Ghali has demonstrated his passion for youth entrepreneurship development and has played a vital role in developing youth-focused policies in Ghana.

"I am honored to have been nominated as chairperson of CAYE Africa," said Ghali. "Youth entrepreneurship is critical to economic growth and job creation in Africa. I am committed to working with our network of young entrepreneurs to ensure that their voices are heard, and their interests are represented in policy development."

As chairperson of CAYE Africa, Ghali will lead the network's efforts to develop youth entrepreneurship and innovation within Africa and the wider Commonwealth. Under his leadership, CAYE Africa will work to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.

"Sherif Ghali is a visionary leader with a proven track record of success in youth entrepreneurship," said Joel Bamwise, Coordinator of the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs -Africa. "We are confident that CAYE Africa will continue to thrive under his leadership and positively impact the lives of young entrepreneurs across the continent."