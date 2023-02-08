Peki Traditional Council to project rich culture to mark Easter

08.02.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has set out to project the rich cultural heritage, natural artifacts, the eco-system, missionary monuments, serene environment, and green vegetation as the rallying point to commemorate the 2023 Easter festivities.

The Traditional Council in collaboration with stakeholders including the diaspora community will organize a series of rich cultural activities from Wednesday, April 5th to Monday, April 10th. A major spectacle is the merger of Traditional Activities within the Christian norms and practices as well as maintaining the rich cultural norms of the Chiefs and people.

The 2023 annual Peki State Easter festive is on the general theme: “The development of Peki; a shared responsibility," all the eight major divisions and sub-towns, Avetile, Afeviwofe, Adzokoe, Blengo, Dzake, Dzobati, Wudome, and Tsame in consonant with the Peki Easter Homecoming Planning Committee would localize the activities.

A statement issued on behalf of the Office of the Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area and signed by Mr. Divine Elikplim Wunu, Peki Easter Homecoming Planning Committee Secretary, and Mr. Prince Edward Gu-Barnes the Chairperson of the committee and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema stated.

The celebration would also serve as a platform to rally all residents, corporate bodies, companies, governmental and non-governmental organizations, religious bodies, and civil society organizations within and outside the jurisdiction to join forces with traditional leadership to develop Peki.

Peki is noted as the foundation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ghana as through the invitation of Diega Togbe Kwadzo Dei Tutu Yao II Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area to the Reverend Lorenz Wulf of the North German Missionary Society to Peki, set the stage for the establishment of the church.

Rev. Wulf arrived on November 14, 1847, a date which is celebrated as the foundation of the EP Church in Ghana, and in 1848 founded a school.

As part of the grand 2023 Easter Homecoming Celebration, schools within the jurisdiction would climax inter-school quiz contests, games including valley and football gala, clean-up activities, and a health walk dubbed as “Peki Ne Zor,”.

Others are the “Miawoezor Borborbor Dance,” which is a traditional dance, “Tugadada-Firing of the big guns,” the Deiga Football gala, picnics, and durbar of Chiefs and Queen mothers amidst the traditional display by the various cultural troops.

The Peki Unions would also hold a special congress alongside the festivities

The rest of the activities include church services, a food bazaar, and exhibitions as well as a tour of some historic religious monuments, and waterfalls among others.

—CDA Consult || Contributor