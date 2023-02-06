Violent rainstorm rips off roof of Ejuraman Anglican SHS dining hall, 40 students injured

A violent rainstorm has ripped off the roof of the Ejuraman Anglican SHS dining hall.

Some 40 students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region are reportedly injured after the roof of the dining hall collapsed on them.

The incident according to reports picked by this portal occurred around 5:00pm on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Five of the students were said to have suffered severe injuries while 35 others sustained minor wounds.

The students have since been rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital for emergency care.

No death has been recorded as of the time of filling the report.