Earthquake in Turkey: Over 1000 people reported dead, Ghana player Christian Atsu trapped

06.02.2023

There has been a devastating earthquake in Turkey, killing several people.

According to information gathered from portals in the European country, over 1,000 people have already died.

Sadly, Ghanaian international player, Christian Atsu is nowhere to be found. Checks have revealed that the former Chelsea FC winger has been trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

There is a search-and-rescue operation underway to find the former Black Stars talisman.

Christian Atsu, 31, is in Turkey where is playing football with Superliga side Hatayspor.

Confirmed reports indicate that the club's Sporting Director Taner Savut is also yet to be found. He is suspected to be trapped under the rubble after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, a number of club officials and some players who were caught up in the rubble have been found and rescued in the last few hours.

Monday morning’s quake shook Turkey recorded a magnitude of 7.8.

There are fears that the death toll could rise to over 5,000 by the close of the day.

The government of Turkey has committed all available resources to ensure people trapped are rescued and given the needed care.