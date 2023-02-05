Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Esa I has died

The Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Jakpa Bore Esa I, has died.​​​​​​​

He died on the dawn of Saturday, February 4 at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region.

The late Yagbonwura Tuntumba was enskinned as King of Gonja kingdom in March 2010.

He was born to Yapeiwura Bakari the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.

His father Yapeiwura Bakari married more than eleven wives as such, in a position of hierarchy among his children, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, was the 30th in line among his siblings as he was older than only three of his siblings.

Late Sulemana Tuntumba Boresah I was a peace-loving man, a unifier, and a development-oriented chief.

He will be remembered for leading the Gonja state to petition for the creation of the Savannah region.

He was a member of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, who successfully mediated the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict paving the way for the enskinment of the current Ya-Na.