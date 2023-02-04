Franklin Cudjoe expresses concern over Gold for Oil policy; hopes it doesn’t end up being international galamsey

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has raised concern over the lack of transparency around the government’s Gold for Oil Programme.

In a post on his social media, he has stressed that he hopes the policy does not end up becoming an international galamsey.

“The first Gold4Oil deal ended up with govt paying cash instead of gold. Hope this unclear 'policy' doesn't end up being international galamsey,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.

On 16th January, government reported that it had received 40,000 metric tonnes of refined petroleum products under the programme.

The products constitutes approximately 11 percent of Ghana’s projected monthly consumption of 350,000 metric tonnes.

Since the arrival of the products, a number of fundamental questions have been raised with many calling on the government to be more transparent.

Among the concerns is the fear that the Gold for Oil policy could be open up for corruption.

The government has however assured that it will ensure due process is followed. The motive behind the Gold for Oil policy is to bring in cheaper fuel for Ghanaians in the midst of the current economic difficulties.